Elizabeth Hurley dazzles in stunnning gown for inspirational message The supermodel took to social media

Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to a charitable update and on Wednesday, the actress, 57, looked simply ravishing in a gorgeous gown for an inspirational post for International Women's Day.

Taking to her Instagram account, the supermodel was a vision as she chatted to the camera to raise awareness for Smile Train, a charity who are dedicated to empowering local medical professionals to provide free cleft treatment in their own communities.

Elizabeth looked incredibly glamorous in the update and opted to wear a stunning silk halterneck gown in an elegant shade of navy blue.

Elizabeth spoke on behalf of the charity Smile Train

Captioning the post, she penned: "Women and girls with clefts often shoulder a double burden of inequity as they face additional stigma, harassment, isolation, and even violence due to their cleft. The physical challenges that come with a cleft, including difficulty eating, breathing, speaking, and hearing can limit their educational, social, and economic opportunities.

Shane and Elizabeth were engaged

"This International Women's Day, I stand with @SmileTrain, the world’s largest cleft organization. We believe every girl and every woman deserves the opportunity to thrive. Collectively, we can help create a world where difference is valued, and equity is embraced. #EmbraceEquity #IWD2023."

Friends and fans of the star couldn't wait to weigh in on the inspirational post, as did the charity who were proud to have the brunette beauty on board and wrote: "Thank you for your support @elizabethhurley1 and happy International Women’s Day. Thank you so much for your continuous love and support!"

One fan wrote: "Great charity. Thanks for raising awareness." A second added: "Love this."

Elizabeth and her son Damian have the sweetest relationship

The moving update came just days after the star shared a heartbreaking post as she marked the one-year anniversary of the death of cricketer Shane Warne.

Elizabeth and Shane were engaged between 2011 and 2013 and Damian had looked up to the Australian cricketer as a "father figure" during his life.

Elizabeth shared a photo of her and Shane on the Pont des Arts, a bridge famed for couples placing love locks on to show their commitment to each other. "A year without Shane. You’ll be missed forever. I hope our padlock is still there," she wrote. Son Damian commented with a broken heart emoji as he penned: "I love you Mama."

