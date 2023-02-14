Elizabeth Hurley, 57, wows fans with daring photoshoot for Valentine's Day

Elizabeth Hurley has never met a camera that didn't love her - and her latest picture shows exactly why. The model and entrepreneur posed nude and looked stunning in the risque shot that saw her strategically cuddling a white fluffy pillow.

The mom-of-one posed on a large king bed with silk sheets and a pale pink headboard, and her brunette hair was styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back.

"Happy Valentine’s Day," Elizabeth captioned the post alongside a series of heart emojis and fans were quick to share their love for the snap, with many leaving fire emojis.

Elizabeth is well-known for her stunning photos, many of which showcase her gorgeous physique as she models her swimwear brand.

Earlier in February she launched a new coverup, and got fans talking as the 57-year-old rocked a tiny white bikini and donned the silk robe that was covered with tropical prints.

Elizabeth stared down the camera while posing by the coastline, before adopting a more playful pose for other photos including one which saw her resembling a Greek goddess as she stood against a stone column.

Elizabeth wowed fans with the bold look

Over the years, Elizabeth has received plenty of interest in her exercise and beauty regime, but as it turns out, the former model has a very laid-back approach, revealing in December 2022 during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she doesn't actually work out.

Asked how many days a week she hits the gym, Elizabeth replied: "None. Sorry."

In previous interviews, she has spoken about making little changes that everyone can do to keep active, including climbing the stairs instead of taking an elevator, walking to an extra station before getting on the subway.

