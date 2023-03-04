Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian inundated with support following touching tribute to late Shane Warne Royals star Elizabeth Hurley was engaged to cricketer Shane Warne between 2011 and 2013

Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian will have gone through a difficult day as Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of the death of cricketer Shane Warne.

Elizabeth and Shane were engaged between 2011 and 2013 and Damian had looked up to the Australian cricketer as a "father figure" during his life. The pair both made touching tributes to the late sporting icon and their followers were quick to offer their support on the heart-wrenching day.

WATCH: Shane Warne's life remembered

Loading the player...

Elizabeth shared a photo of her and Shane on the Pont des Arts, a bridge famed for couples placing love locks on to show their committal to each other.

"A year without Shane. You’ll be missed forever. I hope our padlock is still there," she sweetly wrote.

LOOK: Damian Hurley looks wedding ready in latest update - and his mum Elizabeth is obsessed!

One fan commented: "Hope you're doing okay yourself on this sad occasion," and a second added: "Gone too soon, let's keep his legacy alive!"

Shane and Elizabeth were engaged between 2011 and 2013

Son Damian commented with a broken heart emoji as he penned: "I love you Mama," and he also made his own tribute to the cricketer.

The model shared a photo of himself with Elizabeth and Shane, alongside Shane's three children and he movingly posted: "A year without SW… This photo was taken on one of the happiest days of my life. I will treasure it forever."

When Shane passed last year, Damian wrote: "I'm still trying to wrap my head around this… SW was a father figure to me for most of my formative years and was truly one the best men I've ever known. My heart is broken. Thinking of and sending love to all SW's family."

Damian viewed Shane as a father figure

At the time of his death, Elizabeth posted several touching photos of the pair, she wrote: "I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart @shanewarne23."

READ: Elizabeth Hurley makes radiant appearance in emotional tribute from son Damian

Damian also expressed his heartbreak on her post, simply sharing a broken heart emoji in the comment section of his mother's post.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.