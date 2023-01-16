Elizabeth Hurley bedazzles in satin slip and feathers The 57-year-old star of The Royals has been deemed a 'timeless beauty'

Elizabeth Hurley dropped a handful of photos from her "country weekend" on her Instagram page on Sunday evening and the revealing snaps have sent ripples amongst her 2.5 million-strong fanbase.

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley's iconic Versace dress makes a comeback - and you won't believe who wore it

The 57-year-old looked so radiant in her skin-bearing, satin slip dress and pink feathered stole slipping off her shoulders, that one could mistake the photos for throwback snaps from the 90s! The actress-turned-beauty ambassador looked pretty in pink with high-shine lipgloss and blush to match. Elizabeth's metallic silver eyeshadow was expertly applied - but it was her diamonds that stole the show.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley shows off her best moves in daring sheer dress

Loading the player...

Elizabeth sat majestically in a leopard print armchair and wore her brunette tresses tousled and brushed to the side, revealing dazzling triple diamond drop earrings and a delicate silver necklace adorned with a single gemstone.

Fans are in awe of Elizabeth's "timeless beauty"

The mother-of-one has accrued a huge fan following on social media and was rapidly inundated with praise from celebrity friends and fans alike when she shared the eye-catching images, captioned "country weekend."

"Timeless beauty," replied one impressed fan, while another demanded: "How are you getting better looking?!" This Morning fashion feature presenter Trinny Woodall responded: "Sizzling," which was liked by more fans still.

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley flaunts unbelievable physique as she splashes around in string bikini

READ: Melissa Odabash talks royal swimwear, jewellery and how to look good at the beach

Elizabeth's cozy country retreat is a feast for the eyes

Elizabeth's country abode was clearly a den of color and decadence. "Omg only you would look so hot in the country," gushed bikini designer Melissa Obadash.

The former Bedazzled and Netflix's The Royals actress modeled a rainbow of designer bikinis over the festive period as she documented her sunshine getaways to the Maldives and Antigua. Now that Elizabeth is back in the UK, she has been busy giving us plenty of winter weather inspiration, from feather stoles to logo sweaters. She can pull it all off!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.