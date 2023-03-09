This Morning stars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's net worths revealed The pair have presented This Morning together for fourteen years

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's friendly faces welcome us to This Morning every Monday through Thursday to bring us the biggest headlines, life hacks, and often heartbreaking stories.

The pair are unafraid to discuss hard-hitting subjects like true crime and political scandals but often lighten the mood with their funny and chaotic items. Check out the video below to see the funny moment Holly was forced to walk away from her seat during their food-tasting segment...

WATCH: This Morning star Holly Willoughby forced to leave on-air

Loading the player...

Although Holly and Phillip are predominantly known for their long-running stints on This Morning and Dancing on Ice, they've both branched out onto other shows and become hugely successful – so what is their net worth? Find out more below.

What is Holly Willoughby's net worth?

Holly, 42, has an estimated net worth of around £10 million. The presenter has been a recognisable face on TV screens for a number of years, so her impressive fortune won't come as a surprise to her fans.

Holly began he career on children's TV. She started off presenting on the show, Xchange, before going on to front Ministry of Mayhem alongside another notable star, Stephen Mulhern.

MORE: Phillip Schofield's £947k lesser-known former family home by the beach

MORE: This Morning's Holly Willoughby reveals work-life struggle in candid on-air admission

Holly Willoughby has a net worth of around £10 million

By 2006, she had landed a gig alongside good friend Phillip on Dancing on Ice. However, in 2011 she would be replaced by Christine Lampard while Holly pursued other projects (before later returning in 2017).

Holly then went on to land credits on shows like Celebrity Juice, The Xtra Factor, and more. She began presenting on This Morning in 2009 and has been the face of the show ever since.

What is Phillip Schofield's net worth?

Phillip Schofield has an estimated net worth of £12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. It's also been reported that Phillip and Holly earn the same salary of £600,000 for presenting This Morning.

Phillip's is around £12 million

Like Holly, Phillip has had a huge career away from his time on This Morning and they even had similar beginnings. Phillip also began his career working on children's TV and in the 1980s he was best known for working as a continuity presenter on Children's TV for the BBC in the 'Broom Cupboard'. He would then go on to work on Going Live! on Saturday mornings.

In 1991, Phillip performed in the West End taking over from Jason Donovan in the titular role in Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Since he rose to fame in the 90s, Phillip has continued to be a regular face on TV. He began presenting This Morning in 2002 when he replaced John Leslie and has since appeared on other shows such as The Cube and Mr. and Mrs. He's also fronted coverage for ITV news for the royal wedding and the Queen's Diamond and Platinum Jubilee.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.