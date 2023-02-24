Holly Willoughby's holy grail concealer for covering dark circles is less than £7

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Despite her early wake-up calls to host This Morning, Holly Willoughby always looks as fresh as a daisy - and her go-to concealer has a part to play in achieving her flawless glow.

Now, Holly's high street beauty buy for covering imperfections has been revealed - and we can't believe how affordable it is.

Retailing at £6.99, the Revolution IRL Filter Finish Concealer is the latest in the Revolution IRL collection, following on from the best-selling IRL Filter Finish Foundation. The concealer provides instant coverage for blemishes, fine lines and dark circles, with 30 shades to choose from to find your perfect match.

Revolution IRL Filter Finish Concealer, £6.99, Boots

The lightweight formula promises to blur imperfections without causing a cakey texture - and is extra buildable for added coverage. Enhanced with hyaluronic acid that works to plump the skin - the concealer is waterproof and blendable for a long-lasting finish.

Celebrity makeup artist Patsy O'Neill shared the beauty favourite on Holly's blog, Wylde Moon. Revealing her expert advice on how to give your makeup look a spring refresh, she wrote: "Revolution always comes in with a great product at an affordable price. This new concealer gives instant full coverage and a breathable matte finish."

Holly's skin always looks radiant

Thanks to Holly's radiant and blemish-free glow, if there's a product the ITV star swears by, we're interested. And it's not just the Revolution concealer we're adding to our wishlist after being inspired by the star, Holly previously shared the £20 body makeup that she loves as an alternative to fake tan, as well as revealing her go-to tinted moisturiser for her barely-there foundation look. We need them all!

