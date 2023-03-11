Carrie Underwood's head-turning birthday gifts will leave you lost for words The country music star turned 40 on March 10 and was spoiled rotten by her husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood wasn't about to let her milestone birthday go down without a fuss.

The star celebrated the big 4-0 on March 10 and she shared some very rich-looking gifts with her fans.

Carrie took to Instagram with some photos of herself inside her sprawling Tennesse home - which just got a new addition you can see in the video below - surrounded by bottles of red wine and with a cake like no other.



"A cake tower made entirely of cheese wheels & a lifetime's worth of wines starting at 1983," she wrote. "I feel understood."

She added a crying with laughter emoji and a close up of the impressive cake too.

Her husband, Mike Fisher, also posted a snapshot of his wife on social media with a heartfelt message.

"Happy birthday babe!! The boys and I love you so much!! #happybirthday," the former ice-hockey pro said.

Carrie's kitchen was packed with red wine and cheese

Carrie was fortunate enough to be home with Mike and their young sons, Isaiah and Jacob, as she had a couple of days off her Denim and Rhinestones tour.

She treated fans to a surprise on her birthday too as she dropped a brand new son, titled Out of That Truck.

Mike celebrated Carrie on her big day

Carrie simply shared a musical intro on Instagram before the full track went live at the stroke of midnight, and her followers went into a meltdown over the surprise.

"Soo excited! A birthday present for your fans! Yay! And happy early birthday," replied one. A second said: "So freaking excited!!"

A third added: "Omg YES! Omg, omg!" A fourth wrote: "WHAT! I am so not ready for this. How did we get blessed with such a sweet surprise?"

The family recently had another reason to celebrate as their oldest son, Isaiah, turned eight.

Carrie and Mike treated him to a fun-filled day that included tacos, sports and a birthday cake that paid tribute to her son's favorite YouTubers.

His famous mom shared a post of the exciting day and wrote: "Isaiah wanted a @dudeperfect cake and taco night for his birthday! I can't believe he is 8! Where does the time go? Thanks @iveycakestore for another delicious creation!"

