Carrie Underwood is flawless in daring workout ensemble

Carrie Underwood is known for her incredible onstage performances and outfits, and alongside showstopping music, she's also known for her fitness.

The country music legend has her own app, fit52, and during the week the brand launched a new challenge and she headed to her Instagram Stories to share a promotion. Carrie wowed with her toned physique as she posed in a slinky white gym top that highlighted her figure, alongside a pair of lime green gym shorts.

In her caption, she shared: "Join @fit52 and the @drinkbodyarmor Duo Challenge!"

The contest will last for a month and asks her followers to tag their workout buddy in order to be in with a chance of winning a month's supply of the brand's SportsWater and Lyte.

Carrie is always happy to change it up when it comes to her fitness fashion and earlier in the year, she debuted a fabulous look.

Rocking minimal makeup and her hair swept up into a ponytail, she wore a racerback dusty blue tank top that showed off her toned upper arms alongside a pair of white leggings.

Carrie always looks phenomenal

The mother-of-two completed the look with matching white sneakers in a trendy platform style and she even stretched out on a blue-grey yoga mat which coordinated beautifully with the outfit.

Carrie's fans know that her ability to rock absolutely any fashion look is largely down to how in shape she keeps and the singer's social media followers flock to see what she wears during her workouts.

The skin-tight leggings were a hit and everyone agreed on how flattering they were: "I wish my legs looked like yours" responded one fan. Another fan wistfully replied that seeing Carrie looking so good during her workout routine "makes me want to 'work out' again…"

Dozens of fans littered the comments section of Carrie's post with love hearts and said raved over what a "beautiful singer" she is.

