Carrie Underwood confuses fans with decadent birthday cake for son Isaiah

Carrie Underwood returned home to her jaw-dropping 400-acre family farm on Monday to celebrate her eldest son Isaiah's eighth birthday.

The country music singer, who has enjoyed a two-night break from her Denim & Rhinestones tour in honor of her family celebration, treated Isaiah to a fun-filled day that included tacos, sports - including his favorite, baseball which you can see him play in the video below - and a birthday cake that paid tribute to her son's favorite YouTubers.

Taking to Instagram, Carrie shared three photos of the mouth-watering dessert that had been made to reflect Isaiah's love of Dude Perfect, a sports and comedy YouTube channel run by five friends who regularly post videos of trick shots.

"Isaiah wanted a @dudeperfect cake and taco night for his birthday! I can't believe he is 8! Where does the time go? Thanks @iveycakestore for another delicious creation!" she captioned the post.

The decadent cake was decorated in green icing and included the Dude Perfect logo, a panda playing basketball, and was topped with an edible baseball, football, and soccer ball.

However, many fans appeared to be confused by the creation and took to the comments to query why there was nothing to represent hockey, which Isaiah's dad, Mike Fisher, played professionally before his retirement in 2018.

Isaiah's cake confused fans

"I don't see any hockey references anywhere. Surely he'll play hockey, the greatest sport for youth ever created," one commented. A second said: "Where's the hockey puck?"

A third added: "No hockey??? Haha." A fourth wrote: "Where is the hockey skate or puck?? Cute cake! Happy 8th Birthday Isaiah!"

Carrie no doubt enjoyed her brief stay at home with her husband, Isaiah, and youngest son Jacob, four, before she hits the road again starting in Nashville, TN, on Wednesday.

She's spoken in the past about balancing her career and being a mom and confessed that when she's home, there's no place she'd rather be. In fact, if she had it her way, she wouldn't leave her family home.

Carrie's son turned eight on February 26

The country superstar previously revealed that she is a homebody who "gets nervous" in group settings, despite being a multi-award-winning singer who has toured the world.

"I don't want to go to restaurants, I don't want to travel. I don't want to go anywhere," she shared with fans during an appearance on Today's Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country.

She continued: "I love being at home. I would literally never leave my house. I get nervous in crowds and in group settings and stuff like that."

