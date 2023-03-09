Carrie Underwood facing huge milestone - but how will her husband react? The country music star has been married to the former ice hockey player since 2010 and they have two children together

Carrie Underwood is gearing up for a big moment in her life which is bound to spark a reaction from her husband, Mike Fisher.

The singer - who is currently on her dazzling Denim and Rhinestones tour - will turn 40 on March 10, a moment Mike has likely been looking forward to.

It appears Carrie has prepared for her big day with two days off her tour so that she can be with her family, but she may live to regret it.

When Mike turned 40 a few years ago, Carrie reveled in the moment, teasing him about his age.

She took to Instagram at the time, and posted a video of herself laughing as she wished him a happy 40th.

"Is that funny?" he asked with a smile. "Yeah, but won't be in three years for me," Carrie replied.

Mike regularly delights fans with his witty and amusing antics when it comes to his wife

Now the time has come and Mike is bound to have a cheeky plan up his sleeve so that he can showcase his wicked sense of humor while wishing his wife a happy birthday.

Carrie will hopefully be able to spend time with Mike and their two young sons, Jacob and Isaiah, and is expected to return to their sprawling Tennessee ranch where they live.

The mom-of-two has been open about being a homebody and applauds Mike for bringing her out of her shell.

Carrie will take a break from her tour just in time for her birthday

"I love being at home. I would literally never leave my house. I get nervous in crowds and in group settings and stuff like that," she told Today's Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country.

She went on to share that her husband of 12 years is an extrovert who encourages her to "interact' with others, and "balances" her out.

"He's got a million friends and we're always hanging out with them. So yeah, I feel like we balance each other out," she added.

"I'm like, 'We don't need to go out all the time,' so I pull him back a little bit. And then he's like, 'We need to go somewhere sometimes. Can we please interact with other people?'"

