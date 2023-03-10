Carrie Underwood drops huge surprise on 40th birthday and fans are freaking out The Denim & Rhinestones singer has been keeping a secret

Carrie Underwood celebrated her milestone 40th birthday on Friday by sharing some huge news with fans that she's been keeping under wraps.

The country music singer took to Instagram to drop a brand new song, titled Out of That Truck, which was released at midnight after giving no warning that new material was on the way. This is Carrie's first release since her Denim & Rhinestones album in June 2022.

In the post, Carrie simply shared a musical intro before the full track went live at the stroke of 12, and her followers went into a meltdown over the surprise.

"Soo excited! A birthday present for your fans! Yay! And happy early birthday," replied one. A second said: "So freaking excited!!"

A third added: "Omg YES! Omg, omg!" A fourth wrote: "WHAT! I am so not ready for this. How did we get blessed with such a sweet surprise?"

Carrie's new song is already a hit with fans

It appears Carrie has prepared for her big day with two days off her tour so that she can be with her family, but she may live to regret it.

When her husband, Mike Fisher, turned 40 a few years ago, Carrie reveled in the moment, teasing him about his age. She took to Instagram at the time and posted a video of herself laughing as she wished him a happy 40th.

Carrie will celebrate her birthday with her family

"Is that funny?" he asked with a smile. "Yeah, but won't be in three years for me," Carrie replied. Now the time has come, and Mike is bound to have a cheeky plan up his sleeve so that he can showcase his wicked sense of humor while wishing his wife a happy birthday.

Carrie will hopefully be able to spend time with Mike and their two young sons, Jacob and Isaiah, and is expected to return to their sprawling Tennessee ranch where they live.

