Carrie Underwood raises questions with latest tour appearance that surprises fans The country music singer is in the middle of her Denim & Rhinestones tour

Carrie Underwood is country music royalty, so it came as a huge surprise to many of her fans when she revealed the unexpected guests that attended her Denim & Rhinestones concert in Michigan on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram after the show, Carrie posed for a photo with Detroit-based rock band I Prevail and revealed that she is such a fan, she struggled to keep her cool during her performance. Carrie has made no secret of her love for the genre and often attends shows during her downtime – you can see her unleash her inner rock star in the video below.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood enjoys 'mom's night out' at rock concert

Loading the player...

Sharing her joy over the band's attendance at her show, Carrie captioned the photo of them posing backstage: "I was so excited to have the guys from @iprevailband at the show last night in Michigan!!! I tried to play it cool and not fangirl too much! Super great guys!!! I'm hoping I get to catch one of their shows this year!!!" she added.

While the news proved to take some fans aback, many of the Poor Everybody Else singer's devoted fans know of her love for the hard rock and metal genre. In fact, many of Carrie's followers raced to the comment section and pleaded for a collaboration between her and the Bow Down performers.

TRENDING: Amy Robach turns heads in tiny bikini - and T.J. Holmes can't keep his hands off her

MORE: Inside Carrie Underwood's mind-blowing 400-acre home in Tennessee

"Do a song together PLEASE!" replied one. A second asked: "When are y'all doing a collab???" A third added: "Collab??!! Please?????!! My two favs!"

A fourth wrote: "Make a song together, and a fifth said: "Incredible!! Both sides need to come together and create a badass song."

Carrie is a huge fan of I Prevail

Back in 2021, Carrie spoke to CBS Sunday Morning about her music preferences and shared that her workout playlist mostly consisted of heavy metal.

"[While] working out I honestly listen to like, metal or super hard rock music," she shared, proclaiming her love for I Prevail back then as well.

"I like the band I Prevail," she continued. "And their Trauma album is one that I have on repeat when I'm working out.

"There's a lot of not-children-friendly words on it. That's important to note. But I'm like, 'Don't go buy, you know, My Savior, and then go buy Trauma and be like, 'Carrie Underwood told me to.'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.