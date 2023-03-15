The Talk's Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn's huge family members have to be seen to be believed The TV host lives Calabasas with his wife and their twin daughters

It's a good thing that Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn's live in a spacious California home, because judging by their latest photos they need all the room they can get.

The Talk host resides in Calabasas with his wife and their teenage daughters, Dollie and Charlie - and a couple more enormous family members.

Rebecca took to Instagram on Wednesday with a head-turning image fans couldn't get over.

In the shot from inside their family home, Rebecca was sitting on a sofa and sandwiched between two oversized dogs which appeared to be of the great dane and mountain dog variety.

The Star Trek actress was dwarfed by the hounds who were proudly taking their space on the couch. She captioned the post: "#LA RAIN = less room on the couch."

Fans rushed to comment and wrote: "Love that you have horse dogs," and, "WOW BIG DOGS," and a third added: "Your dogs look like sweethearts."

Rebecca and Jerry are big animal lovers and fill their home with pets

Both Jerry and Rebecca are huge animal advocates and have adopted a number of pets in the past.

"We are avid animal rescuers," she told The Voluntourist at the Humane Society Gala in New York, which she co-hosted with her husband. "It's a real passion for us. Animals are front and center in our lives. We're very much outnumbered by pets to people in our home."

They also spoke about how their love for animals has been passed onto their daughters.

Jerry and Rebecca's daughters are also huge animal lovers

"Our kids are already getting involved in animal rescue. They've been helping out with adoption events on weekends and loving it. They've really taken to it. They know a lot of their job is to pick up after the dogs. That's what the gig is."

She added: "The problem is the attitude in our family is why we can't take them all in and Jerry has to pull us back sometimes. I used to say that to my mom as a kid and my girls inherited that from me. 'Why do we have to stop at 5 dogs? There's like 10 more who need homes.'

Rebecca added: "To be honest Jerry might not even notice if I bring another home."

