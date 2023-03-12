Denise Richards stuns in jaw-dropping string bikini during vacation with lookalike daughter The World Is Not Enough star was on vacation in Hawai'i

Denise Richards has stunned fans with photos of her in a jaw-dropping striped swimsuit while on a birthday vacation with her lookalike daughter Lola.

The World Is Not Enough star, who also posed for photos with her eldest daughter Sami on her birthday before heading off to a holiday home near Prince Harry in Montecito, looked radiant in her most recent lot of Instagram photos.

See how Denise ignored 17-year-old Lola's warnings while on a similar trip to Hawai'i in the video below.

WATCH: Lola Sheen warns her mom while on holiday in Hawai'i

Loading the player...

In the final photo the actress shared, Denise could be seen in a stunning black-and-white striped one-piece swimsuit which showed off her amazing tanned skin and toned figure.

DISCOVER: Denise Richards' daughter Sami looks just like famous mom as she models striking bikini

During their vacation Denise and Lola were joined by her whole family, including 19-year-old Sami and 11-year-old Eloise. It was clear the trip meant a lot to the 52-year-old's middle daughter, as she responded to her mother's Instagram post on Saturday with the comment: "The best trip ever" and two love heart emojis.

Denise's impressive swimsuit photo

As well as visits to the beach, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum's photos show the family enjoying horse riding, boating, and viewing some beautiful animals including two peacocks and a couple of adorably fluffy cats.

READ: Denise Richards' daughter Sami is her mom's double in gorgeous new photo

Denise captioned her photos: "An amazing Hawaii trip @turtlebayresort to celebrate my birthday with my wonderful family and friend."

Lola had a lovely trip with her mom and family

She then continued by complimenting the resort workers who helped make their stay so much fun. "The staff went above and beyond and I couldn’t be more grateful," she said, before adding: "I loved being around the lush nature and beautiful island! A truly amazing trip with my favorite people."

MORE: Denise Richards sizzles in leg-lengthening swimsuit in sun-drenched photo

Denise recently enjoyed a vacation courtesy of her husband Aaron Phypers at a ranch in Montecito. Writing about this gift, again on Instagram, the actress wrote: "Thank you to my hubby @aaronwilliamcameron for making my birthday so special and taking me to the @sanysidroranch."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.