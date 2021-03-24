Tyra Banks gives rare glimpse inside family home - and her decor is wild The ANTM creator knows how to make a statement

Tyra Banks loves to take a walk on the wild side, and she's infused her home with an edgy sense of style too.

The America's Next Top Model creator shares her luxury LA mansion with her young son York, and she gave fans a rare sneak peek inside on Instagram recently - and wow!

Tyra was singing and dancing in a flamboyant, yellow gown and in the process gave a glimpse inside her home office.

Tyra Banks adorable son raps in cooking video

The star appeared to have a Western-theme going on with rugs framed on the wall and even an animal skull hanging up.

Tyra put on a grand display to encourage her fans to turn up the music and dance if ever they’re feeling glum.

She wrote: "Feeling down? Get turnt up! Trust. It really works. I’m feelin' @dualipa these days. Who you feelin'?"

Tyra cheered her fans up with her outfit - and her decor

Her followers wrote: "I love Tyra so much," and, "what would make me feel better is if you gave me that dress," while a third added: "Look at ya dancing and shining stunning."

While Tyra is incredibly open with her fans, she keeps her five-year-old son, York, out of the spotlight.

The Dancing with the Stars host shares her only child with her ex-boyfriend, photographer, Erik Asla. They welcomed him via surrogate, following a difficult IVF journey.

Tyra adores being a mother but admits it’s one of the most tiring things she's ever done.

Tyra shares her son with her ex-boyfriend Erik Asla

"The hardest part about motherhood is being really, really tired," she explained to E! News. "Sometimes you just are exhausted.

"You want to sleep. Your baby has been up all night saying 'Mommy, mommy, mommy’ every three hours. But when it hits 5:45 and your baby is like, 'It's time to play, it’s time to hang out, it’s time to wrestle on the floor,' there is no amount of tired where you say no. Even if you wanted to, you can’t."

