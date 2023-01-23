Miranda Lambert shares sweet adoption update in heartwarming animal video The star is a doting mom to several dogs and cats

If there's one thing Miranda Lambert is seriously committed to – aside from her music of course – is animals.

The star is a devout advocate for pet adoption and the overall wellbeing of animals, and she'll do whatever she can to help out shelters and pet charities that facilitate saving the lives of animals and giving them a home.

True to her farm-life roots and love of animals, the singer even has her own organization, MuttNation, dedicated to the nurturing and safety of shelter animals.

It was her very own organization that brought her and her husband Brendan McLoughlin a new member of the family last year, when they adopted their cat Ravioli over the summer of 2022.

Fans of the singer immediately fell in love with the little fur baby, and were pleased to get a sweet family update from Miranda herself on Instagram.

She shared a video in which she appeared dressed in her typical country style, wearing a Canadian tuxedo with a cowboy hat on, as she held onto her sweet cat.

Little Ravioli seems to fit right in

"He is living his best life," she maintained, sharing a slew of clips of little Ravioli over the last few months that certainly proved it.

Of course, she used the opportunity to remind her fans that they too can give a pet their best life by adopting them, writing in the caption: "A [Ravioli] update to remind y'all to sign @MuttNation's pledge to adopt, foster, or volunteer this year at the link in my bio!"

The star's farm with her husband and animals is definitely her happy place

She even added: "We'll give $1,000 to 20 of the shelters you pledge to help as a thank you," and fans were quick to not only gush about Ravioli, but also praise her for her continued advocacy in the comments section under the post.

"Thank you for speaking up for the animals in need here in Nashville," one fan wrote , as others said: "So cute!! Thanks Miranda for everything you do!!" and: "Thank you for all you do!" as well as: "Thank you for all you do for these animals. I can't respect you anymore than I do. You are a very special human."

