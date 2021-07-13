The Talk makes history with Sharon Osbourne replacement Jerry O'Connell The new host has been announced

Earlier this year, Sharon Osbourne left The Talk following a heated discussion about racism with co-hosts Sheryl Underwood and Elaine Welteroth.

But on Wednesday, the show announced that actor Jerry O'Connell would replace her on the show, making him the first full-time male co-host!

WATCH: Jerry O'Connell anounced as new host of The Talk

"Jerry O'Connell is The Talk’s NEW HOST!" an announcement read. "NEW HOST ALERT. Join us in welcoming @mrjerryoc to The Talk family."

A second announcement said: "We've got a new host in the house! We are SO excited to announce that @mrjerryoc is joining The Talk family! #LetsChat."

Jerry, who has previously served on the show as a guest host, is yet to make his own personal statement about the incredible news.

Sheryl made the amazing announcement live on air, showing a video of Jerry 'training' to become a host of the show, with Survivor's Eye of the Tiger playing accompanying the clip.

Fans and stars of the show were thrilled with the news, with Amanda Kloots writing: "The best news! We love you Jerry!"

Carrie Ann Inaba added: "Congratulations to Jerry! He's one of the nicest people in television! Welcome to @thetalkcbs family. Thank you for making us smile!"

Fans were thrilled with Jerry's announcement

One fan said: "So happy! Jerry is great! Congratulations," while another wrote: "I love him, glad he's on board."

The Talk was put on hiatus following the clash between Sharon, Sheryl and Elaine.

The panel were discussing Piers Morgan's comments regarding Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, and Sheryl had asked Sharon to explain why she had defended Piers on Twitter.

Jerry is the show's first full-time male host

Sharon insisted that her comments, and her defence, did not make either of them racist.

When Sheryl and Elaine attempted to explain how they felt unconscious racism was playing a role, and that it was important for "friends to hold a friend accountable," Sharon became emotional.

On 26 March, CBS announced that Sharon would be stepping down as a host. A statement released at the time said that her behaviour towards her co-hosts during the episode "did not align with our values for a respectful workplace".

