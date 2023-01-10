The Talk's Jerry O'Connell's unique living arrangements with wife Rebecca Romijn revealed

Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn have been happily married since 2007 and they live together in Calabasas with their twin daughters, Dolly and Charlie.

The Talk host and the Star Trek actress have a conventional family home but they also have an unusual living situation in that they reside just a stone's throw from Rebecca's ex-husband, John Stamos.

In 2021, the Full House actor moved into their neighborhood in Calabasas and Jerry spoke about it on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

At the time, he was asked if they had bumped into him and Jerry responded: "I have not, but I make sure that my hair is perfect every day just in case I do see him."

He added that he was "on the lookout" for John, but said that, "it would be very friendly if we did".

Jerry then joked further when he said: "I do have to tell you. I probably won't run into him because I shop at sort of discount supermarkets in our area and there are some higher-end supermarkets that I'm sure he goes to."

Rebecca's ex-husband John Stamos lives in their neighborhood

Rebecca and John were married from 1998 until 2005, but they split after ten years together.

She recently opened up about how difficult the break up was to her own husband during an appearance on The Talk.

"When I’m with you personally, and I hear you talk about your ex-husband, it sounds like it was fun," Jerry said. "You always have really fun memories."

Rebecca responded: "I do, I have a lot of really fun memories. I have a lot of fond memories of him. A lot of things about him that I miss. But yeah, it’s tricky.

Jerry and Rebecca share 13-year-old twin daughters

"It's a very hard decision to come to when you decide to end a marriage. It was heartbreaking."

Rebecca bumped into him just recently and explained who he was to their daughters.

"I finally saw him," she told Jerry when he asked if she has seen Stamos. “I saw him just a few weeks ago, first time since we split up. I had the girls in the car. We were sitting in afterschool traffic at a strip mall and I saw him. There he was walking right in front of the car. Cap pulled down. Sunglasses on. I went, 'There he is girls!'"

Despite all the jokes Jerry confirmed: "We're all friends, come on".

