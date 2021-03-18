Alyson Hannigan showcases lavish $8million home as she throws party for lookalike children The star lavishly decorated her house

Alyson Hannigan looked to have had one of the most magical St Patrick's Days out there as she celebrated with her two lookalike children.

MORE: 8 of Kate Middleton's most gorgeous St Patrick's Day looks

In a series of snaps on her Instagram, Alyson showed how "leprechauns" had come and transformed the $8million home she shares with husband Alexis Denisof and their two children, daughters Satyana and Keeva.

Alyson's home was decorated with green streamers everywhere and a rainbow balloon arch by some lavish windows.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star and her children also got in on the act, with Alyson wearing an all-green ensemble, completed with a cap with a clover on top that read "Lucky."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alyson Hannigan's dog has the best reaction to her kids returning from school

Her children also had on green headbands covered in clovers and novelty glasses that included leprechaun ears and hats.

The post showed off the star's lavish $8million home including a conservatory with some floor seats, beautifully deep couches, an opulent lighting fixture, all surrounded by windows which led out into her impossibly large garden.

Fans loved Alyson's lavish home

Another shot showed a dining room, with a table covered in a clover table sheet and a huge bookcase that was stacked full of books and ornaments.

"The leprechauns went crazy at our house again!" the How I Met Your Mother star captioned her post.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie wows fans with stylish St Patrick's Day outfit

MORE: Cook this tasty soup with shamrock cheese croutons for St Patrick's Day

Fans couldn't believe their eyes with how Alyson had decorated, and they especially loved the star's home.

Alyson's children joined in on the fun

"I'm just distracted at how amazing that room with the big windows and super deep couches looks," wrote one fan. "Dream reading spot," they added.

Another fan said: "I want to grow up in your house," and a third posted: "Your house seems so pretty and warm."

Another fan praised Alyson's decorations, as they wrote: "Wow, that's a lot of green …. wouldn't be good if you all hated the colour green or something. Anyways, love the decorations, they're amazing."

The star celebrated St Patrick's Day in style

Alyson's daughters recently returned to school after a long bout of home-learning, but this left the family dog mystified as to where they'd gone.

But in an adorable video, Alyson shared what happened when her daughters returned home from school, as their pooch got a lot of fusses.

"I think she missed you," the actress giggled. "That's how we all feel."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.