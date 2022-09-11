Harrison Ford gets emotional as he premieres teaser for first Indiana Jones film in over a decade The star is set to make an epic comeback

Though it may not be for much longer, Harrison Ford is ready to jump into the action once more.

The actor made his long-awaited Indiana Jones comeback at Disney's D23 Expo in California on Saturday, where he premiered the first teaser for Indiana Jones' fifth installment.

He made a surprise appearance at the event, and per Variety, was seen holding back tears as he spoke to the crowd about the upcoming action film.

Joined by director James Mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, of Fleabag fame, he opened up about his forty-year tenure as the iconic adventurer, and hinted that the fifth movie might be his last run.

"Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us," he said, adding: "I'm very proud to say that this one is fantastic. And this is one of the reasons," pointing to Phoebe, who stars as Helena.

He said: "Indiana Jones movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they're also about heart… We have a really great story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass."

The star appeared ready as ever to premiere his comeback

Hinting that this might be his very last time appearing on the screen as the unforgettable Indy, he said: "This is it. I will not fall down for you again. But thank you so much."

Not only has it been fourteen years since the last Indiana Jones movie was released, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, it is the first to not be led by Steven Spielberg, though he kept a role as a "hands-on" producer.

Phoebe will star as character named Helena

Though the plot of the movie has continued to be kept under wraps, and the first teaser was not released online, it is currently in the post-production phase, and has a premiere date of 23 June, 2023.

The film also features Antonio Banderas, Thomas Kretschmann, and Mads Mikelsen. It is being produced by George Lucas' production company, Lucasfilm.

