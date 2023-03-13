Oscars 2023 LIVE: biggest moments on Hollywood’s most exciting night of the year From acceptance speeches to audience reactions, here’re the best moments of the Oscars 2023 as it unfolds

It’s here! The 95th Academy Awards is finally upon us, and it has to be one of the ceremony’s most surprising years ever thanks to the array of different talent picking up gongs throughout awards season so far! With no clear frontrunners for the big accolades, this year it really could be anyone’s game - and here at HELLO!, we’ll be keeping you up-to-date with all of the major moments of the ceremony in our live updates - as well as with all of the winners in our updated list which can be found here.

From dazzling presenters to brilliant speeches to inevitable jokes about the Will Smith slap, stay with us for all of the major moments as the night unfolds here…

So what can we expect? Will our favourite nominees take home their trophies? Will the real winner of the Best Picture accolade actually be called this time? Will this UK-based writer manage to stay awake until the final award has been read out? Stick with us to find out…

Biggest moments so far

- All of the nominations are back in

- Jimmy chats Will Smith slap

- Jimmy Kimmel addressing snubs

- Jimmy Kimmel's big entrance

All of the nominations are back in

The host confirmed that all of the Oscars nominations will be included in the telecast, as last year they missed out on televising several of award wins. While we're delighted that everyone will be getting the recognition that they deserve, buckle up chaps as this is gonna be a long show. Jimmy also pointed out that if winners take too long with their speeches, they will be danced off a la RRR's Naatu Naatu dance.

Jimmy being danced off by RRR performers

Jimmy chats Will Smith slap

Whey! It happened! If you're playing a drinking game for this Academy Awards, take a shot now because Jimmy just poked fun at Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, suggesting that he wants to feel safe during the show since last time the Academy did "absolutely nothing".

WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel riffs on Will Smith's infamous slap at the Oscars

Loading the player...

He said: "If anyone commits any act of violence, you will be awarded best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute long speech. But seriously, if anything unpredictable or violent happens do what you did last year; nothing. Maybe give the assailant a hug."

Jimmy Kimmel addressing snubs

In a somewhat unusual move, Jimmy's opening monologue included a shout-out to Viola Davies and Danielle Deadwyler for their performances in The Woman King and Till, praising the incredible movies while noting that they weren't recognised by the academy for the Best Actress accolade.

Did you enjoy Jimmy's opening monologue?

Jimmy's memorable entrance

And we're off! Jimmy Kimmel 'parachuted' onto the Oscars stage in a homage to Top Gun: Maverick, before launching into his opening monologue where he teased Nicole Kidman's movie theatre advert (perhaps in revenge for that time she revealed to the world that he blew the chance to date her), questioned Seth Rogan about his drug use and celebrated Stephen Spielberg's incredible achievement of being nominated at least once over six decades. His opening monologue was both sweet and memorable.

