Outlander's Sam Heughan delivers a 'knockout' with exciting update The Love Again star couldn't be more grateful for his fans

Sam Heughan delivered an exciting update on his life on social media amid his several other projects.

The actor has been devoting much of his time to his recent projects, including fitness initiatives, his Sassenach Whisky brand, plus acting in Outlander and his upcoming movie Love Again with Priyanka Chopra and Celine Dion.

WATCH: Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra share first look of new film Love Again

Loading the player...

He was on hand to share with his many fans that he had hit four million followers on his Instagram account, delivering the news with a sucker punch.

No pun intended, though, as he posted alongside a photograph of him beside a punching bag, sporting a pair of worn brown boxing gloves.

MORE: Outlander's Caitríona Balfe celebrates major news – and Sam Heughan has the sweetest response

MORE: Outlander fans surprised as epic season seven trailer drops

"Four Million followers!!! Huge thank you to you all, so many exciting projects to share with you. This is going to be a 'knockout' year! X," he wrote.

His followers enthusiastically congratulated him, with GMA meteorologist Ginger Zee leaving a comment that read: "Congrats and those are some sweet looking gloves."

Sam celebrated hitting four million followers on Instagram

One of his fans responded: "Congrats Sam and looking forward to your exciting new project to come. Thanks for all the wonderful adventures so far!!" while another also added: "Congratulations Sam - So excited to see what the rest of the knock out year brings to you and all of us fans.

Sam recently faced a bit of backlash on the social media platform when posted a photo on social media to show off a new custom motorbike which he'd designed.

MORE: Outlander's Sam Heughan inundated with congratulations after major announcement

MORE: Sam Heughan has fans asking the same question after sharing new photos

In the photos, the 42-year-old posed with a bottle of his Sassenach own-brand whiskey to celebrate, and many fans criticized the actor for potentially promoting drinking and driving.

Sam responded to the backlash on Sunday, adding to his caption the message: "Don’t drink and Ride. Enjoy a dram after your ride!"

The Outlander star has been keeping fans updated with his social media activity

The star has continued to share posts on social media since then, however, with his follower base only growing toward the high four million mark.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.