Sam Heughan has fans asking the same question after sharing new photos The Outlander star is known for playing Jamie Fraser

Sam Heughan has shared some brand new snaps from his recent trip around the US, but the actor's post seems to have sparked the same question among his fans.

The series of images saw the Outlander star travel around in the hunt for some agave along with his friends. "In the search of Agave (Needs an emoji)," Sam wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to ask the TV favourite about his journey in the comments section. One person asked: "WHY? Why are you in search of agave?" as another wrote excitedly: "Ooooo are you making more Tequila."

Other followers had the same thought process. A third wrote: "In Tequila Town Sam? @samheughan Enjoy your search!," as a fourth said: "Another Sassenach product in the works? @samheughan?"

Sam Heughan shared this photo to his Instagram

Sam runs his own company Sassenach Spirits which has proven to be hugely popular. The actor stocks a number of different whisky and tequila drinks that have even won awards.

Meanwhile, Sam is currently enjoying some downtime away from filming for the Starzplay drama, which recently announced a prequel.

Although the Scottish actor won't be appearing in the prequel, it will follow the story of Jamie Fraser's parents. Sharing his thoughts on the news, Sam posted on his Instagram Stories showing the official promotional posted of the prequel, titled Blood of My Blood.

Outlander recently announced a prequel

Clearly thrilled with the news, the actor then posted a GIF above the image which read: "Jesus H. Christ!" as well as a heart-eye emoji.

Blood of My Blood is already in production. The President of Original Programming at Starz, Kathryn Busby, said in a statement: "Outlander is a riveting show that from season to season has captured the hearts of its fans around the world.

"We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began. Matthew, Maril and Ronald will continue to bring their excellent vision and creativity to this new iteration, and we can’t wait to see what happens next."

