Outlander's Sam Heughan makes defiant return to Instagram after facing backlash

Outlander's Sam Heughan has returned to Instagram following the backlash he received on a celebratory post last weekend.

The Jamie Fraser actor, who is close friends with his Outlander co-star Caitriona Balfe, took to his stories on Thursday in order to challenge his fans to take part in a St Patrick's Day related event.

The actor received a lot of criticism from fans last Saturday when he posted a photo on social media to show off a new custom motorbike which he'd designed. In the photos, the 42-year-old posed with a bottle of his Sassenach own-brand whiskey to celebrate, and many fans criticised the actor for potentially promoting drinking and driving.

Sam's Instagram post upset some fans

Sam responded to the backlash on Sunday, adding to his caption the message: "Don’t drink and Ride. Enjoy a dram after your ride!"

Since then, the Love Again actor has continued to share posts on his social media seemingly unperturbed by the anger which his previous post drew from some of his followers.

Taking to Instagram the day before the Irish patron saint's day, the Scottish actor confidently addressed his fans once more in order to ask them to share photos of themselves getting involved with his My Peak Challenge while wearing green on Friday.

Sam promoting his My Peak Challenge Movement

My Peak Challenge is a movement which was set up by the Jamie Fraser actor in 2015. Its aim is to support people to live happier, healthier and more balanced lives through exploring new activities as part of a community and while raising money for charity.

See how Sam's introduced the so-called 'Peakers' community in the video below.

WATCH: Sam Heughan introduces his My Peak Challenge movement

Writing in his story as well as on the 'MPC' Instagram's story on Thursday, the 42-year-old explained: "In honor of St. Patrick's Day tomorrow, let's #PeakInGreen! Tag @MyPeakChallenge wearing green for a chance to be featured in MPC's stories."

The actor also posted a photo on St Patrick's Day, once more taking the opportunity to promote his Sassenach whiskey brand. "Happy St Patrick’s Day! Raising a dram to all our Celtic friends," Sam wrote on Friday.

