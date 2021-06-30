Sam Heughan shares incredible beach photo to announce exciting future plans The star recently wrapped season six of his show

Sam Heughan had fans falling over themselves with a photo and announcement he made on Instagram.

The Outlander actor looked like a male model in a beach selfie he shared on social media.

In the snapshot, Sam posed with glass in his hand as the sun set behind him.

WATCH: Men in Kilts trailer

He wore a leather jacket and a bandana around his neck and he explained all in the caption.

"Looking forward to our @sassenachspirits 2021 release this August! But the next few years will be even more exciting…"

The Scotsman was talking about Sassenach Spirits which is part of his whiskey line, Great Glen Company.

Sam modelled for the news



His fans flipped out over the ad and the news and wrote: "Sweet Jesus honey you are so handsome," while another added: "Absolutely cannot wait. Need some liquid gold," and a third commented: "Great news and what a fantastic view."

Sam recently wrapped filming of season six of his show, but it's not slowing him down.

In addition to his whiskey venture, he's also written a new book with his co-star, Graham McTavish.

The book will be about their antics exploring their homeland and Sam recently admitted there are a few embarrassing moments included.

Sam recently wrapped filming with his co-star Caitriona Balfe

Posting the exciting news on his Instagram, the actor wrote in the caption: "For the past few months we have been working away on… wait for it: THE CLANLANDS ALMANAC - it will be hitting bookshelves this November!

"The Almanac is an odyssey through the many byways of a Scottish year, an invitation to join us over 12 glorious, whisky-fuelled months."

He added: "In it you will find mountains, battles, famous (and infamous) Scots, the alarming competitiveness of Men in Kilts, clans, feuds, flora, fauna and a healthy sprinkling of embarrassing personal reminiscences (or the endless persist in winding up @grahammctavish).

"Much is explored, all is shared, lawsuits are inevitable. We can’t wait to continue this journey with you all."

