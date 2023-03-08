Outlander's Caitríona Balfe celebrates major news – and Sam Heughan has the sweetest response The actress shares a close bond with her Outlander co-star Sam Heughan

Caitríona Balfe just shared some exciting news and congratulations are in order! Taking to social media on Tuesday, the Outlander star celebrated her Lead Actress nomination from the prestigious Irish Film & Television Academy. "Well this is a lovely surprise!" she wrote on Instagram. "I am so thrilled to be nominated for an IFTA alongside these amazingly talented women! Go raibh maith agat @iftaacademy @outlander_starz @sptv."

Sparking a major reaction from her 1.9 million followers, Caitríona was also supported by her close friend and co-star of nine years, Sam Heughan. Reacting to the news, the Jamie Fraser actor was quick to reply, writing: "Congrats lovely!" Click the video below for a closer look at their friendship...

Duncan Lacroix – aka Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser – also congratulated the star as he responded with the raising hands emoji. Meanwhile, singer and actress Ariana DeBose replied: "Star! And what a group!"

Since meeting on the set of Outlander in 2013, Caitríona and Sam have built an incredibly close bond, and they've always been extremely supportive of one another. Back in 2017, the actress told Elle: "Sam's just so kind. He's a really good friend. He always checks in. I don't know, he has one of the biggest hearts and smallest egos that I know."

As for Sam, the TV star revealed what he loves about working with Caitríona. "She's not only a great actress, she's a great friend and a great advice giver, too," he explained.

"And we have each other's backs. It's a remarkable journey that we've been on, starting this together, being thrown in the deep end and being like, 'Okay! We're going to do this together.' It's a nice bond and I think people are fascinated by it, in a weird way—I know the fans are. We respect each other and have got each other's backs. I'm very fortunate that we have that, it's great."

