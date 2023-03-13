Outlander's Sam Heughan debuts bold new look as he reveals exciting news – fans are divided The Bloodshot actor shared his news on Instagram

Outlander's Sam Heughan has debuted a bold look miles away from his role as Jamie Fraser in the Starz series – and fans have reacted with a lot of enthusiasm.

The 42-year-old revealed his new look on Instagram as he celebrated the launch of a custom motorbike which he helped design.

Sam recently got fans' hearts racing with news about his next project – romantic comedy Love Again. See the trailer for the film, which also stars Priyanka Chopra, in the video below.

In his most recent photos, Sam could be seen donning a biker look complete with a black leather jacket. But while the actor had massively changed his look from his role in Outlander, his custom bike was still very much based on that theme.

The bike was named the 'Sassenach Scrambler' after his character Jamie's nickname for his wife Claire, who is played in the show by Sam's good friend, Caitriona Balfe.

Celebrating his bike, Sam penned in the post: "So fun unveiling my new custom bike at #scottishbikeshow. Huge thank you to the amazing team for building the bike of my dreams!"

Sam's posted the photos on Instagram on Sunday © Starz

Fans immediately reacted positively to Sam's post: "Glorious!" exclaimed one.

"When do I get to take it for a spin," another asked enviously.

Meanwhile one fan joked: "Not gonna lie, I'm feeling a little scrambled looking at those photos!"

However, not everyone was thrilled with Sam's photos. In the pictures, Sam could be seen celebrating his bike's launch along with a bottle of whiskey from his company, also called Sassenach, and the presence of alcohol upset some fans.

Sam as Jamie in Outlander

"Is a motorcycle really the best place to be holding up a bottle of whiskey?" asked one individual.

"What a bad idea for advertising," a second penned. "Don't mix drink & driving."

But others leapt to the actor's defense: "Of course neither Sam nor Triumph are promoting drinking and driving!" one person wrote, adding: "People need to chill. They simply designed a stunning, tricked-out bike in the same colors as his Sassenach spirits label. It’s called branding. Gorgeous Bike Sam! It’s a beauty. Happy trails!"

On Sunday, The Spy Who Dumped Me actor responded to fans' concerns, adding to his caption the important message: "Don’t drink and Ride. Enjoy a dram after your ride!"

