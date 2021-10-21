GMA star David Muir shares terrifying home photo The anchor is ready for the spooky season

Good Morning America's David Muir gave the exterior of his home an impressive makeover just in time for Halloween.

The 47-year-old World News Tonight anchor shared a photo of his pet dog, Axel, sitting proudly on the front porch next to a large fake skeleton that was perched on the cast iron hand railings – clearly intended to spook passers-by and trick or treaters over the next few weeks.

A large outdoor plant with red flowers and an orange leaf display trailing up the side of the house next to his grey front door added the finishing autumnal touches. David simply wrote: "Boo," next to the photo.

In 2019, the TV star purchased a lakeside home on Skaneateles Lake, New York, that he shares with his beloved dog. According to records filed with the Onondaga County Clerk’s office, David bought the historic property for a whopping $7million, and it boasts six bedrooms, two kitchens, three bathrooms, and a stunning fireplace.

David's dog was pictured on the pooky porch

David previously said that it was a "lifelong dream" to own a home near his family, who still reside in Central New York, and he has spent the last couple of years restoring it.

"This job takes me all over the world, and I can't think of a better place to catch my breath," he said at the time.

The 4,300-square foot home, which was built in 1890, sits on about six acres on Skaneateles Lake, and it's clear David is a huge fan of the open water as he often posts sweet photos of him and Axel enjoying a morning boat ride.

The anchor often shares snaps of his pet dog at home

The star was born in Syracuse, New York and grew up in Onondaga Hills. His father, Ronald Muir, and mother, Pat Mills, divorced early on, but they continued to co-parent amicably. His mother moved to Skaneateles.

David also has an older sister, Rebecca Muir, who runs a farm in Borodino, New York.

