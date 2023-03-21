Ronan Keating addresses Love Island son Jack's surprise baby news for the first time The One Show presenter recently became a grandfather

Ronan Keating has finally addressed becoming a first-time grandfather following his son Jack's surprise baby joy earlier this month.

Speaking on The One Show on Monday, the 46-year-old Boyzone star spoke about the family's new addition and revealed he prefers to be called "pops".

Jack Keating with his baby daughter

Co-host Jermaine Jenas said: "You're a grandad now," to which Ronan replied: "Yes I am. My son had a gorgeous baby and Storm and I are grandparents."

Jermaine then asked: "Would you prefer to be called [grandad or] something else?" and Ronan revealed: "Pops. We'll go with that."

It's been two weeks since Love Island star Jack took to Instagram to reveal that he and his partner have welcomed their first child, a baby daughter. The 23-year-old shared a black-and-white photo of himself cradling the newborn, and adorably captioned the shot: "Welcome to the world, my little [princess emoji]."

The new grandparents were quick to react to the post, with Ronan saying: "Little cutie," alongside a heart emoji, and his ex-wife Yvonne Conolly writing "I miss her so much already." Ronan's current wife, Storm, was also quick to share her joy at the arrival by posting a string of heart emojis.

The father-and-son duo share a close bond

The former pop star shares Jack with his ex-wife Yvonne, and the former couple also have two daughters together, Missy, 22, and Ali, 17. Meanwhile, Ronan shares son Cooper, five, and daughter Coco, two, with his wife Storm.

The baby news came as a surprise. Before he entered the Love Island villa last summer, Jack said: "I've been single for a long time, probably 4 or 5 years now and I've really been missing that spark that I haven't been getting on the dating scene, like I've been dating for a long time. And I just thought why not? Hopefully I'll get a connection with somebody and see what happens."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.