Ronan Keating inundated with support following heartbreaking death of close friend

Ronan Keating has been supported by fans this week as the singer revealed that a close personal friend had died.

Sharing a photo from a memorial service, he penned a heartfelt message to David William Benstead, who had been his personal chauffeur for 20 years. Ronan posted a snap of a book of remembrance that featured his friend's face, as he wrote: "My friend thank you for always getting me home safely for 20 years. You always had my back. You will be missed. One of the good guys. God bless ya."

He then took to his Instagram Stories where he shared an equally moving message for David, as he penned: "I guess Jesus needs a chauffeur.

"Good night my friend, 20 years getting me home safe. You will be missed Dave." He finished the post with a broken heart emoji.

Fans immediately sent messages of support to Ronan, as one shared: "Soo sorry, remember many times seeing Dave drive you and looked out for you sending love to you all and his family."

A second added: "So sorry to hear this. I know how much he meant to you," and a third commented: "Such a genuine lovely man, he was a great driver."

Ronan posted a touching tribute to his friend

Many others also shared lengthy messages, all of which sung David's praises, with many noting his kindness and patience.

One such comment read: "Aww Ro, so very sorry for your loss. Like so many others the memories of seeing you and Dave and knowing you were in such safe hands. Love to you and his family and friends."

The news came during what has already been a difficult week for the singer, as his daughter Missy jetted off to Australia, where she plans to launch her acting career.

The dad-of-five shared a photo of Missy embracing younger siblings Cooper and Coco, and said: "Heart hurts so much. We are all going to miss her like crazy.

"I'm so excited for ya Moo moo. Massive thank you to all the team Virgin Atlantic for taking such great care."

