Lea Michele shares heartbreaking news about her two-year-old son: 'Send us love' Lea canceled an appearance on Broadway in Funny Girl

Glee actress Lea Michele has revealed her two-year-old son Ever has been hospitalized. The Broadway star shared with fans that she would not be performing in Funny Girl on Wednesday March 22 because "we are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for".

"I'm so sorry," Lea, who shares Ever with husband Zandy Reich, continued. "Please send us some love and strength." She missed the matinee and evening performance; Julie Benko will take over the role of Fanny Brice in Lea's absence.

The Story featured Lea cuddling her son, and a teddy bear, in a hospital bed.

Lea and Zandy married in March 2019 following two years of dating. Lea previously opened up about wanting children, telling Health: "Oh my gosh, I hope to be a mum of, like, ten kids—if it’s physically possible to pop that many out! Ha! I’m so excited about the thought of being a mum."

Speaking about her husband, she also said: "I always had relationships where I needed to be the one holding down the fort, and it’s wonderful to have someone who’s in their own lane and has a foundation for who they are and where they are in their own life.

"We met at the same level personally and professionally. And to go on that journey now together is unbelievable."

Lea replaced Beanie Feldstein in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl in 2022. American Crime Story star Beanie announced that she would be stepping down from her role as Fanny Brice – made famous by Barbara Streisand – two months early after "production decided to take the show in a different direction".

Lea has long wanted to appear on the stage in the role, even singing the show's famous song 'Don't Rain On My Parade' in an episode of Glee.