Lea Michele shares beautiful new photo of her baby son Ever The Glee star became a first-time mum in August

Lea Michele has a beautiful new photo for her family album. The first-time mum took to Instagram this week to share a new snapshot of her baby son Ever Leo being cradled by her own lookalike mother, Edith.

MORE: Lea Michele shares adorable first photo of newborn son

The image sees Edith holding her new grandson – the first child for Lea and her husband Zandy Reich – as she smiles serenely at the camera. She is casually dressed in a white vest top, with a striking statement diamond bracelet on her wrist, bearing her name.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 7 things you never knew about royal babies

Little Ever Leo, meanwhile, is facing away from the camera as he cuddles up to his grandma, dressed in a blue onesie and a little grey hat.

MORE: Lea Michele shares previously unseen selfie with late boyfriend Cory Monteith

"The greatest mother, grandmother and friend," Lea, 34, captioned the sweet photo. "Happy 60th mommy."

Lea shared a beautiful photo of her baby son and her mother

Lea proudly introduced her newborn son to the world just six days after his birth. She shared a black-and-white snapshot of Ever’s tiny foot being held in his proud parents' hands. "ForEver grateful for this true blessing," the star captioned the photo.

MORE: Gigi Hadid's mum shares brand new photo of her baby girl!

Lea and businessman Zandy were first romantically linked in July 2017, and he proposed the following April with a beautiful four-carat radiant cut diamond ring.

Lea and Zandy were married in March 2019

The happy couple went on to tie the knot in an intimate and romantic ceremony in Napa in March 2019, with more than 200 guests in attendance, including Lea's Glee friends Darren Criss and Becca Tobin, as well as her Scream Queens co-star Emma Roberts.

In May this year, Lea announced her pregnancy, sharing a photo showing off her baby bump, along with the caption: "So grateful."

Lea announced her pregnancy in May

The actress previously spoke about wanting a large family. "I'm going to have like a billion [kids]! But mainly because I always hated being an only child, I always wished I had more siblings!" she told Glamour U.K. in 2014.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.