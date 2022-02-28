Geri Horner reveals excitement over joyous news close to her heart The star took to her Instagram to give the wonderful update

Geri Horner celebrated some exciting news on Sunday and took to social media to reveal the update to friends and fans.

The former Spice Girl shared on Instagram that her racehorse, Hector, took part in his first race ever and came in at a very respectable second place.

Geri shared a selection of beautiful pictures and videos capturing the day. One stunning snap was of her with Hannah Henn, the female jockey who rode Hector into the top slot.

Captioning the post, the star wrote: "Horse power! #girlpower Hector our lovely race horse (race name Lift Me Up) had his first ever race with female jockey @hannah_henn congrats they came second!! It was amazing to watch."

Geri Horner cosying up to Hector the racehorse

Geri dazzled in the photos, head to toe in white, other than some stylish grey wellies and completed with white knitted over-socks.

In one of the videos Geri shared, she introduces Hector the horse saying: "Our first ever racehorse Hector there he is. This is our first ever race isn't it. Racing name 'Lift Me Up', today is your day . You're going to show us what you're made of, aren't you.

"You're amazing and I think you can do it, proud of you! No matter what happens we are proud of you!"

Hector showing Geri Horner how much he loves her with adorable kiss

The pop icon then goes on to adorably introduce Gretel, another beautiful horse, who - according to Geri - is Hectors 'entourage'. She said: "That's Gretel his little racing, kind of, entourage. Every star has to have their little friends with them to keep them supported."

Fans were quick to celebrate Hector's success, one commented on Geri's post writing: "Congrats! So beautiful!! Another wrote: "He's beautiful. Have loads of fun!" Another fan weighed in, writing: "Girl power!!! Absolutely love this!!!"

A clip of the race was also shared onto Geri's story who can be heard shouting: "Oh my god she's second!"

Good luck at your next race Hector!

