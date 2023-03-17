Geri Horner makes big change to usual look during Cheltenham Races appearance Spice Girls singer Geri Horner seems to have an affinity with white clothing

Geri Horner was one of the A-list talents who took to the Cheltenham Racecourse on Friday, and her look turned heads, but not for the usual reason.

The Spice Girls singer has been known to only wear white in recent years, but she appeared to break her fashion rule as she was snapped wearing a brown overcoat during the chilly day, and she even carried a brown bag with her. She did, however, still have some white in her ensemble, with a thick woollen jumper in her favourite shade.

WATCH: Geri Horner rocks all-white ensemble for powerful plea

Loading the player...

Geri was transfixed on the action on the racetrack, staring out as her photo was snapped, and she only captioned her post: "#cheltenham."

Fans were shocked by her change to her fashion, as one enthused: "What! There is no white!" while a second loved the change as they beamed: "Not wearing white."

READ: Geri Horner's husband Christian on defying critics over marrying Spice Girls star

Others were transfixed by Geri's beauty as one follower observed: "Beautiful picture Geri you look amazing," and another added: "Lovely to see a naturally beautiful woman."

Some simply shared heart emojis, with one asking whether Geri's own horse, Lift Me Up, might compete when the races take place next year.

Geri slightly changed up her style

Last month, the mum-of-two completely stole the show when she stepped out on the BAFTA red carpet in a stunning white gown, that made her resemble a bride.

Geri's dress was designed with a corset, and a high waisted, billowing skirt and the redhead beauty wore her hair in a chic updo and added a bold diamond necklace with matching earrings.

MORE: Geri Horner gushes over husband Christian's amazing achievement in new romantic selfie

DISCOVER: Who is Geri Horner's daughter's father? Everything we know on former partner before Christian Horner

The singer's husband, Christian, meanwhile has his own James Bond moment as he looked so suave in a stylish black tuxedo.

Geri often joins her beloved as he jets off around the world as part of his duties as team manager of Red Bull Racing, and she was by his side a fortnight ago as his team took victory in the opening round of the 2023 Formula 1 world championship.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.