Who is Geri Horner's daughter's father? Everything we know on former partner before Christian Horner

Geri Horner is a doting mum to two children, daughter Bluebell and son Monty, and while she shares her son with husband Christian, her daughter has a different father.

In 2005, the Spice Girls singer dated screenwriter and director Sacha Gervasi, who is known for films like The Terminal and Hitchcock. Although the pair went their separate ways after just six weeks, Geri ended up giving birth to their daughter in May 2006.

Sacha has written and directed many films that have been critically acclaimed, including Anvil! The Story of Anvil, which focuses on Canadian rock group Anvil, and My Dinner with Herve, a biopic based on the life of The Man with the Golden Gun star based off of interviews he had done with Sacha.

Ahead of getting into the film business, Sacha was a journalist with The Mail on Sunday, and he even proved his own musical ability by being the drummer for a band fronted by Gavin Rossdale, the ex-husband of Gwen Stefani.

Sacha is also related to some high-profile names with his grandfather being journalist Frank Gervasi, who reported on the German conquests of Belgium, the Netherlands and France during World War II.

Frank would go on to marry singer Georgia Gibbs, known for songs like Kiss of Fire, although she is not Sacha's biological grandmother.

Geri and Sacha were an item in 2005

Since his split from Geri, Sacha has married into the Rothschild family, wedding theatre director Jessica de Rothschild in 2010. The couple do not have any children together.

Their wedding was a high-profile even with Crown star Helena Bonham Carter and director Tim Burton in attendance, alongside Stephen Mangan and Duran Duran stars Simon Le Bon and Nick Rhodes.

Geri has likewise found happiness as she began dating Christian in 2014, with the pair marrying a year later in 2015.

The singer still occasionally accompanies her beloved to Grand Prix events around the world, when she's not living at their sprawling Oxfordshire home.

