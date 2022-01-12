Geri Horner sparks reaction as she pays tribute to 'sister' with incredible photos The Spice Girls star shared a heartfelt tribute

Geri Horner thrilled her fans with a stunning throwback snap on Wednesday, as she paid a sweet tribute to one of her former Spice Girls bandmates.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared two photos with Melanie Chisholm, also known as Mel C.

In the first, Geri and Mel wore school uniforms during their Spice Girls days, and both grinned as Geri put her hands around Mel's neck.

In the second, the pair were glammed up on stage decades later. Mum-of-two Geri captioned the pictures: "Happy Birthday to my spice sister and beautiful friend @melaniecmusic… Love you," adding a red heart emoji.

The singer's fans were clearly moved by the post, leaving strings of heart and applause emojis in response.

Others commented: "Happy birthday, Sporty Spice," "Love u girls," and: "This is the sweetest thing ever! You girls really glowed up into powerful queens… Happy Birthday Queen Sporty!!! @melaniecmusic."

Geri shared before-and-after photos with former bandmate Melanie

Geri has had a lot to celebrate recently, including enjoying a romantic meal to mark the new year with her husband Christian.

The Look at Me hitmaker looked regal for the special occasion in a figure-flattering white dress which she accessorised with a stack of bracelets and a gold pinkie ring.

She also wore an appropriately festive white top hat that was emblazed with the words: "Happy New Year!" In her caption, Geri simply wrote: "Happy new #2022 #spicegirls."

The pair are still great friends

Dozens of fans took to the comments to wish the star a "happy new year".

Geri also recently celebrated Max Verstappen becoming the F1 world champion following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a huge victory for her husband, who has been the Red Bull British team principal since 2005.

Christian and Geri married in 2015 and share son Monty, four, while Christian is stepfather to the star's daughter Bluebell, who is 15.

