Tim McGraw reveals his and daughter Maggie's unbelievable story with Harrison Ford The 1983 star and his daughter were starstruck

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been stars for over two decades, so it definitely was a surprise to learn that he could have his starstruck moment too.

The country singer opened up in the podcast "The Highway" about how he and one of his daughters, Maggie, had a run-in with his 1923 successor, Harrison Ford.

Watch the video below for their story, which did not go as planned.

WATCH: Tim McGraw and daughter Maggie's run-in with Harrison Ford

Loading the player...

Tim and Faith are parents to three daughters, those being Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21, all of whom are budding stars in their own right with individual interests in the arts.

While Maggie graduated from Stanford and has dabbled in singing, Gracie is a broadway performer, and Audrey is a talented singer and pianist herself.

MORE: 1923's Harrison Ford's 'family' support him as he embarks on new venture - details

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter's big news calls for family celebration

Back in February, Harrison spoke about his most recent roles in Apple TV's Shrinking as well as 1923, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "So [Shrinking] came along, and then, very quickly after that, 1923 came along. I took the job without a script on both of them, on faith that the people who created the projects were going to deliver me a good script.

"I really didn't realize how much work 1923 was going to be, and I absolutely feel it's worth it. I'm excited to do another season of both."

Tim and Faith are parents to three daughters

Harrison also has a pre-existing relationship with parent series Yellowstone star Kevin Costner, although that didn't influence his work on 1923.

"I wanted my own singular relationship with Taylor to rule my behavior and my thoughts," he said when asked whether he'd reached out to Kevin at all.

MORE: Could Sam Elliott return to 1883 and Yellowstone following SAG Award win?

MORE: Kevin Costner's next major project revealed amid Yellowstone's uncertain future

"I didn't want to dirty up the road with somebody else's. I have no idea how they get along. I would assume they get along great because Kevin does a great job."

He did praise Taylor for his world building, saying: "They're little things. I'm not going to tell you what they are. But he talks about turning a natural place into a city and the consequences to nature and for people that live there.

Harrison stars in 1923 with Helen Mirren

"He talks about it with real understanding and real complexity. I’m struck by how consistent it is with what I think — or what I might have thought were I a rancher with the same personality in 1923."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.