Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter celebrates very famous relative on special day

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie just celebrated St Patrick's Day with the sweetest tribute. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 25-year-old shared a throwback photo of her paternal grandfather – famed Major League Baseball player, Tug McGraw. Pictured in an old news clipping, Tim McGraw's father could be seen wearing an Irish party hat, green underwear and stockings as he celebrated the holiday with the Philadelphia Phillies manager, Danny Ozark.

MORE ON FAMILY: Tim McGraw gets nostalgic about cross country trips with his daughters

Loading the player...

While Tug sadly passed away on January 5 2004, the McGraw family have continued to celebrate his enduring legacy. Back in November, Tim and Faith attended the Philadelphia Phillies' Game 3 of the 2022 World Series – and Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 20, were also pictured celebrating their grandfather's beloved team.

MORE: Tim McGraw shares heartbreaking family moment for him and Faith Hill

READ: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter's big news calls for family celebration

Gracie posted the throwback photo of her grandfather on Instagram

Tim has often spoken about his famous father, and in 2019 the country music star opened up about the moment he first discovered that Tug was his dad. In an interview with Today, he explained: "I think a lot of people don't realize I didn't grow up with Tug. I didn't know Tug was my dad. I found my birth certificate when I was 11 years old. And, like I said, we didn't have a whole lot, and I was in my mom's closet, I was digging through something and found my birth certificate. It said McGraw. My name was Smith as a kid because my stepdad's name was Horace Smith."

Tim McGraw shared a close bond with his late father, Tug

Despite growing up without his father, Tim has revealed that the pair eventually grew close, and as for the past, he has no hard feelings towards Tug. "It changed what I thought I could do with my life coming from the circumstances I came from," he said. "I felt like when I found that out, you know, he's a professional baseball player who's successful, to me, it made me think that blood is in my veins, so that ability is in there.

"So I found sort of that grit inside me that he must have had in order to succeed at what he did. And it changed what I thought I could make out of my life."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.