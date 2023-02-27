Could Sam Elliott return to 1883 and Yellowstone following SAG Award win? The Yellowstone franchise star has had a banner year

Sam Elliott has had quite the exciting resurgence in his career over the past year thanks to his starring role in the Yellowstone spin-off limited series, 1883.

In fact, the actor has even picked up some major hardware for his performance, earning a coveted Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance on Sunday night.

VIDEO: 1883's Tim McGraw reveals hilarious reaction from co-star

Loading the player...

While the Taylor Sheridan miniseries came to an end almost exactly a year ago, the star has been open about his desire to return to the show in some way.

Sitting down with Variety, Sam expanded upon his feelings about the show's conclusion, saying: "I think everybody was sad to see it over; I know I was. I would have liked to have that wagon train go to Canada by then and just stay with it."

MORE: Tim McGraw sends 1883 fans wild with unexpected throwback photo from set

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' net worths are worlds apart from one another

However, he didn't count out the possibility of a return for the show, or at least he hoped for one, as he explained where he felt it could be taken amid the parent show's own uncertain future.

"My thought was, 'Let's do a prequel of this," he said. "Where was LaMonica? Where were those two guys? Pick it up after the war, when they were Pinkertons. There's plenty of stuff to do."

Sam expressed interest in returning to 1883 and Yellowstone if it were revived

The A Star is Born performer was clearly quite overwhelmed upon being awarded with the SAG honor for his work in the Western drama.

"What can I say in 45 seconds, after just receiving the most meaningful acknowledgement of my 55-year career from a group of my peers?" he shared on stage.

MORE: Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan opens up about decision to quit TV show

ALSO POPULAR: Miranda Lambert wows in sultry bodycon dress as she celebrates major achievement

"But I can say thank you, and I can tell you that I'm honored and grateful to be in your company, whether in this audience or at home.

The star picked up a Best Actor SAG Award for his work in the limited series

"I'm gonna treasure this guy, this gal, because it comes from all of you, my brothers and sisters from SAG-AFTRA. I'll treasure it as a constant reminder of 1883 and what a gift it was for all of us on both sides of the camera."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.