Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter's big news calls for family celebration Tim and Faith are parents to three daughters

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are definitely raising a family of artists, with their three daughters, Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21, all taking up an interest in the arts in some capacity.

Their oldest Gracie is the most devoted to the craft, however, having nurtured aspirations of Broadway since a young age and is making waves as a performer once again with her latest news.

Gracie is returning to Broadway Sings this year

The singer was revealed to be one of the many musicians who would be part of this year's Broadway Sings, a concert series which reimagines the music of a specific artist in the style of the selected theatrical performer.

This year's slate of shows, taking place in May, will feature the songs of Queen, being posted alongside the tagline: "You will be rocked."

RELATED: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's relationship timeline

SEE: Gracie McGraw opts for old-Hollywood glamor as she makes awards show debut with Rita Wilson

One of the major selling points for the series is the elevation of the catalog with the help of orchestral music, with a fourteen-piece orchestra set to score this year's proceedings.

The announcement was immediately met with a slew of flame emojis from the show's many fans and friends of the performers, while Gracie, a mini-me of her famous mom, reposted it on her Instagram Stories. You can check out more of how talented Tim and Faith's daughters are in the video below.

WATCH: Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey stars in "7500 OBO" music video

Loading the player...

The 25-year-old performer was part of Broadway Sings last year as well, bringing her own grand showmanship to Taylor Swift's "You Belong With Me."

The show took place at Time Square's Sony Hall in June, and Tim, Faith, and their daughters were in attendance to cheer Gracie on.

ALSO: Gracie McGraw turns heads in zip-up leather bodysuit with a twist

RELATED: Gracie McGraw has fans saying the same thing as she shares audition tapes

Onlookers revealed that the pair during the show were "clearly wowed" and were quick to offer standing ovations for Gracie and her peers – and HELLO! understands that Faith also chose to match the highest bidder in an auction for future tickets, with all proceeds going to Planned Parenthood.

Tim and Faith were on-hand to cheer Gracie on last year

Gracie later shared a video of her big moment, and captioned it: "A little bit of light in the darkness of this week. Had the most incredible time performing TayTay last night with @broadway_sings. What made [the] weekend extra special is that my whole family and my best friends' whole family were there."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.