Tim McGraw's activist daughter chats with Prince Harry in incredible unearthed photos The country singer shares three daughters with Faith Hill

Tim McGraw is a doting father and while he kept his daughters out of the spotlight as they were growing up, he made sure to include them when it came to special events.

In unearthed photos, the country star is pictured with his middle daughter Maggie McGraw back in 2016, with none other than Prince Harry.

The duo were at the royal's Invictus Games reception, and it looked like a great conversation was had - as Harry is beaming.

Maggie was 18 at the time, and looked smart in a red dress, while Tim looked dapper in a grey suit.

Maggie - now 24 - is now an inspiring activist, having recently co-hosted an event about climate change alongside her mom, Faith Hill, and Sophia Kianni.

Maggie is incredibly passionate about climate change, and ahead of the event - which was also co-hosted by activist Sophia - she shared a passionate message on social media.

Tim McGraw and his daughter Maggie meeting Prince Harry at the Invictus Games reception in 2016

It read: "Really looking forward to my conversation with @faithhill and @sophiakianni at the @unitednations tomorrow.

"The health of our planet—especially the ocean—is integral to everyday life for so many people. It's not yet too late to join the conversation because climate action is ALWAYS timely.

"Thank you @una.usa for the opportunity." The talk was held at the United Nations in New York City - which is the very place Tim and Faith's other two daughters live.

The couple are also parents to 25-year-old Gracie and 21-year-old Audrey. Gracie is an aspiring Broadway star and moved to New York City to pursue her dreams.

Prince Harry was beaming as he chatted to the country star and his daughter

Audrey, meanwhile, is currently studying in the city, and is showing signs of following in her parents' footsteps as a musician, having recently teased some new music with a photo of her inside a recording studio.

Tim previously opened up about his family unit while talking to Country Countdown USA too. He said: "I'm the oldest kid in the family. Faith's got four kids. I just do what mom says."

He also opened up about his children's close bond. "Anybody who has more than one kid knows they're so different," he said.

"They're so individual. But they're all real close, and all real supportive of each other. They miss each other when they're not around, but they also want their sister to experience life."

