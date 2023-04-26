Rose Ayling-Ellis debuts stunning new hair transformation after exciting news

Rose Ayling-Ellis has switched up her hairstyle – and she looks fabulous! Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the former Strictly Come Dancing winner unveiled her new and much blonder look.

"Thank you @rickyandthe64 for sorting me out. @hair_by_bart and @stevie.snips too. Fab teams as always," she gushed alongside her selfie. Not only has the actress opted for a lighter hue, but she also went for a shorter length which were styled in loose waves. Just fabulous!

© Instagram Rose Ayling-Ellis has debuted her new look

The post comes hours after Rose shared an exciting update about her latest TV role – becoming a guest panellist on an upcoming episode of Loose Women for a very important cause.

The TV star will feature on the ITV daytime show on Wednesday 3 May to mark Deaf Awareness Week. Rose will join Loose Women regular panellists Nadia Sawalha, Jane Moore and Kay Adams, who has previously opened up about her own hearing loss journey resulting in her wearing a hearing aid.

A press release from ITV states: "During the show from 12.30 pm, Loose Women fans will be able to watch the ITV1 version where subtitles will be available and a fully accessible version on ITVX with subtitles and an 'in vision' signer.

"Working alongside charities Royal National Institute for Deaf People, Sign Health and The Deaf Collective, the show's audience will be made up of the deaf community, along with family, friends and BSL signers, with captions available to the audience to make the live show accessible."

It's been a busy time for Rose, who has been performing in the West End production of As You Like It as well as featuring in Giovanni And Anton: Adventures In Sicily alongside her dance partner Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke.

The former soap star made headlines in 2021 as the first deaf contestant on Strictly, before going on to win the series. Her participation in the ballroom show was seen as a breakthrough moment for deaf representation on television. She has used her platform to raise awareness about the deaf community and advocate for greater accessibility in the arts.

