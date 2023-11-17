Giovanni Pernice showcases close bond with Rose Ayling-Ellis with special message

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis were two of the breakout stars of 2021 due to their powerful performances on Strictly Come Dancing, that netted them the Glitterball Trophy, and their incredible bond both on and off the dancefloor.

And two years later, the pair continue to regularly prove that their relationship is still going as strong as ever. On Friday, Giovanni shared a video of his former dance partner as he wished her a happy birthday. For Rose's 29th birthday, Giovanni decided to share a cheeky clip of the actress as she tried to get some food out of her teeth.

In the candid clip, Rose was seen attempting to use her tongue and finger to dislodge a piece of food, before ending the clip with a cough. Alongside the message, Giovanni simply said: "Happy bday," alongside a string of emojis.

Earlier in the month, the pair enjoyed a night together at the Royal Opera House where they were entertained with a night of ballet. Before the show, they were able to catch a meal together their bond was still going strong with Giovanni teasing his former dance partner about her "smelly breath".

Following the show, Giovanni and Rose posed with ballet dancer and teacher Mayara Magri, where Giovanni was full of compliments for the pro dancer as he enthused: "There are dancers and then there are DANCERS! What a talent this woman is @maymagriofficial."

He added: "Thank you @salscalzo @royaloperahouse for having us!! Gorgeous night of pure dance," he finished the post off with a heart emoji and one representing a pair of ballet slippers.

Rose was clearly taken by the show as the former EastEnders star shared a clip of herself attempting to do some ballet poses. Rose attempted to keep her balance, before giggling as she lost her balance. "She got inspired apparently," Giovanni joked in his caption.

One of the most memorable parts of Giovanni and Rose's partnership was their Couple's Choice, which was partially danced silently, but Rose recently surprised fans with an unexpected confession about her time on Strictly.

Despite winning much praise and accolades for the dance, Rose confessed that she initially disliked the routine. "I hated it," she previously told The Guardian. "I watched this pre-recorded video by external choreographers and immediately didn't like what they'd come up with."

She feared the dance would score her the "pity" vote, adding: "I was up for the idea, as long as it wasn't a patronising stunt. An attempt to get the pity vote, all sad, dreary and 'poor me'.

"It was what hearing people think deaf people experience," the actress continued. "Very insular, cut-off, small. It was so sad. And that's not me." After reworking the routine, Rose learnt to love the dance as it began to feel "more true" to her.

She said: "[It felt] more true to me. It was only at camera rehearsals in the studio, when I was told the crew – who never stop – all dropped what they were doing to watch that I thought: '[Explicit]. This might be a big deal.'"