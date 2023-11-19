Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis shares unexpected bathing suit photo following Giovanni Pernice reunion

Rose Ayling-Ellis always looks so stylish and she often pushes the envelope when it comes to her fashion choices, including a recent stunning leather ensemble.

But no one could have expected her latest outfit, which was a tongue-in-cheek take on a much more expensive designer look. After posting a screenshot of Balenciaga's £695 towel skirt, Rose took to her Instagram Stories to model her own attempt – and she looked ready for the pool!

Strictly's 2021 winner posed alongside her mum and a friend, all of them in their swimwear, with Rose selecting a cropped black number and matching goggles.

All three women also wore homemade towel skirts wrapped around their waists, as Rose stood in the middle, pointing her right foot forward. She adopted a moody expression and kept her eyes hidden behind goggles, captioning the black-and-white shot: "Cost: £0".

The down-to-earth star remains one of the BBC dance programme's all-time viewer favourites, due to her delightful partnership with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice. Earlier this month, the pair reunited for a special night out as they enjoyed a ballet together at the Royal Opera House.

© Instagram Rose Ayling-Ellis modelling a homemade towel skirt

Before the show, they grabbed a meal where Giovanni teased his friend about her "smelly breath".

Following the show, Giovanni and Rose posed with ballet dancer and teacher Mayara Magri, with Giovanni full of compliments for the pro dancer as he enthused: "There are dancers and then there are DANCERS! What a talent this woman is @maymagriofficial." He added: "Thank you @salscalzo @royaloperahouse for having us!! Gorgeous night of pure dance."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The pair enjoy a sweet friendship

He finished the post with heart and ballet slippers emojis. Rose was clearly impressed by the show as the former EastEnders star shared a clip of herself attempting to do some ballet poses.

She attempted to keep her balance, before giggling as she lost her battle. "She got inspired apparently," Giovanni joked in his caption.

© Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock Rose and Giovanni are Strictly viewer favourites

The duo enjoy a close relationship and when the actress scooped a coveted award at The Stage Debut, the Italian-born professional dancer was one of the first to congratulate her. Giovanni opted to include a string of red love heart emojis which immediately attracted hundreds of 'likes'.

Rose's fans were also quick to share celebratory messages. One gushed: "Congrats Rose and so well deserved - you brought so much life, joy and fun to the character of Celia," while another added: "Congratulations! So well deserved and a big YES to your caption!"

© Instagram Rose is always stylish

But the Italian enjoys teasing the actress too, and did so in a charming way earlier in the week. On Friday, Giovanni shared a video of his former dance partner as he wished her a happy 29th birthday.

For Rose's special day, Giovanni didn't gush about their bond, however, instead decided to share a cheeky clip of the actress as she tried to get some food out of her teeth!

© Instagram Giovanni shared a cheeky video of Rose

In the candid clip, Rose could seen attempting to use her tongue and finger to dislodge a piece of food, before ending the clip with a cough.

Alongside the message, Giovanni simply said: "Happy bday," alongside a string of emojis.