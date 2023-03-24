Rose Ayling-Ellis inundated with support after frustrating incident The actress was the first deaf contestant to win Strictly Come Dancing

Rose Ayling-Ellis has been inundated with support following an incident which left her feeling somewhat annoyed.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 28-year-old - who made history with her Strictly Come Dancing win back in 2021 - revealed she wasn't impressed when she was forced to segregate from other guests at a film screening.

One of the images Rose shared on Friday from the premiere

At the premiere for Dungeons & Dragons, Rose explained how she and other deaf guests were ushered into a separate screening room.

"It is my first time to film premiere because they provided subtitles and BSL interpreter, kudos to them! @dndfilmuk," she wrote, adding: "But they put me and all the other deaf guests in a separate screening room… [grimacing face emoji]."

Highlighting the need to improve inclusivity, Rose continued: "It's a slow process, we still got a long way to go. Deaf cinema goers should be able to have the same experience as hearing fans all over the country, I can't even go to my local cinema.

"I don't get to experience the privilege of being able to join the hype of the newest blockbuster release or seeing the latest Star Wars or my favourite directors films on screen whenever I want… We do have a LONNNGG way to go."

Rose, who is a proud member of the deaf community, previously revealed a man interrupted her West End production with an "entitled rant" accusing the cast of "discriminating against hearing people". Watch below:

Loading the player...

Despite the incident, Rose happily posed for a series of photos where she looked absolutely sensational in a black lace top and flared yellow trousers.

The social media post prompted a flurry of comments, with one writing: "You look absolutely amazing. But putting you guys in a separate room is a BIG NO!!!" Another said: "First time???? Jesus. We need to apply pressure on this being the norm. (And you look GORGEY) xxx."

A third comment read: "Rose you look gorgeous and thanks for voicing how you feel about being put in a different room. Where is the inclusivity in this Like you say a long way to go - people need to listen."

The actress looked incredible

A fourth person stated: "You look stunning! I hope that it changes soon and equality ensues so that cinema and latest releases are accessible for all."

The former EastEnders actress made headlines in 2021 as the first deaf contestant on the UK television show Strictly Come Dancing, before going on to win the series alongside Giovanni Pernice.

Her participation in the ballroom show was seen as a breakthrough moment for deaf representation on television. She has used her platform to raise awareness about the deaf community and advocate for greater accessibility in the arts.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.