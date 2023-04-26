Willow Smith supported by famous family in new head-turning photos after dad Will Smith's tearful tribute

Willow Smith is wrapping up Coachella with a look back on some of the more special moments from the California festival.

The singer shared a series of new snippets from her second weekend performing at the music festival, and her famous family made an appearance once again.

Alongside a short video clip of herself on stage, she included more photos of herself with brother Jaden, who was a surprise guest during her set.

In one of the snaps, she and Jaden, 24, posed with the members of BLACKPINK, who also quickly became sensations for their energetic sets.

"Infinite gratitude type vibe," she captioned her photoset, receiving praise from her friend and previous collaborator Camila Cabello, who wrote: "[You]. Deserve. Everything."

Willow's set also went viral thanks to her dad, Will Smith, who filmed his teary-eyed reaction to her Coachella appearance, filled with pride.

The King Richard star was among the crowd watching his 22-year-old daughter perform and he couldn't resist sharing the emotional experience with his followers on Instagram, dubbing the festival "Willowchella." Check out the video below.

Another clip he shared saw Willow playing the guitar while festival-goers belted out the lyrics of her song. Will was clearly moved by the support for his daughter as he captioned the sentimental moment: "I can't stop crying."

During one moment in her set, when Willow invited Jaden on stage to sing their collaboration, "Summertime in Paris," Jaden referred to his sister in front of the crowd, saying: "It brings tears to my eyes as your brother to see you do this. I love you so much."

He added: "I'm so inspired by you, I'm so inspired and happy for what you're doing in the world and the amount of people's lives you're changing with the music that you're making."

© Getty Images Willow brought out her brother Jaden for her Coachella set

Fans definitely noticed the sweet show of support. "It's heartwarming to see siblings supporting each other, especially on such a big stage like Coachella," one person wrote on Twitter, adding: "And to have their dad there capturing the moment and feeling proud just adds to the beauty of it all. Glad you got to witness it!"

