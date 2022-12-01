Willow Smith rocks bold runway look as she supports dad Will Smith at premiere Bella Hadid wore the look at Paris Fashion Week

Willow Smith made a fashion splash on Wednesday night when she wore a sexy Stella McCartney suit for the Apple TV+ premiere of Emancipation, her father's new film.

The singer joined her dad Will Smith along with mom Jada Pinkett Smith, brother Jaden and half-brother Trey for the red carpet, where the Smith family wowed fans with their bold couture.

Willow wore a tailored suit by the British designer that was first seen on Bella Hadid when she wore it down the runway during Paris Fashion Week in October.

With new cropped hair, that she styled in tousled waves, the actress and singer struck a series of sultry poses in the black waistcoat and low-rise black pants with cut-out detailing on the hips and rhinestone embellishments.

The Emancipation red carpet was held at Los Angeles' Regency Village Theatre and it was the family's first major outing since the March 2022 Oscars' slap controversy.

Will's life was forever changed when he walked on stage and slapped Chris moments after the comedian made a joke about Jada's hair loss.

Willow wowed fans with the look

The audience was left stunned as Will then sat back down and shouted obscenities up at Chris, who stood there in shock before announcing the next winner. Only several categories later, Will won his first Oscar for his portrayal in King Richard of Serena and Venus Williams' father.

The Academy later banned him from all ceremonies for ten years and Will resigned as a member. In July, Will fought back tears in an emotional statement addressing the incident for the first time.

The Smith family rallied around Will

"I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he's not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out," he said to the camera.

"So I will say to you Chris. I apologize to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

Will is now on a comeback tour as Apple TV+ hopes to see Emancipation garner nominations in the 2023 awards.