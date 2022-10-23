Willow Smith shares incredible adoption news in heartfelt family message The star took to social media

Willow Smith shared the most incredible news on Saturday - that she has become the doting dog mom to an adorable little pup named Korn.

The sweet news was shared by the 21-year-old on her Instagram Stories where she shared the cutest snap of her new family member alongside a heartfelt message for the pooch.

Captioning a photo of Korn settled in his bed, the Meet Me At Our Spot singer penned: "Korn! Thank you for being the best daughter and sibling," alongside an emoji of a face surrounded by love hearts.

In the uplifting image, Korn looks perfectly poised sitting on her patchwork bed next to a bright orange toy.

Willow shared the update on social media

The star certainly is the "perfect mama," for her furry friend as confessed by Rebirth Rescue who Willow adopted Korn from.

Resharing the singer's photo, the official Instagram page for the organization wrote: "We couldn't have picked a more perfect mama for our sweet Korn @willowsmith," alongside a purple love heart emoji.

The sweet update came after the star was spot was spotted out enjoying a rare date night with her boyfriend De'Wayne Johnson earlier this month.

The organization had a special message for Willow

In photos obtained by the MailOnline, the duo were pictured leaving the offices of Roc Nation, the management company founded by Jay-Z in 2008.

The pair were every inch the perfect couple and even twinned with their outfit choices!

Willow opted for a long-sleeved denim jacket featuring a classic collar, vertical contrast stitching, button-down detailing and an iconic American vintage mid-wash blue hue.

Korn appears to have joined Willow's other pups

Her striking jacket-top combination was complemented by a pair of identically-colored boyfriend jeans.

As for her stylish beau – De'Wayne also donned a pair of baggy blue jeans brandishing large rips. A black puffer jacket with a khaki green lining added to the casual feel of his evening attire.

