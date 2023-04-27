Stagecoach 2023: The Buzziest artists to watch

Stagecoach Music Festival 2023 is almost upon us and with this year's incredible lineup it's going to be hard to decide which acts are worth your time.

The year's biggest country music event will see Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton headlining each night; fans catching Kane's set can probably expect to see his wife Katelyn make an appearance for their hit single 'Thank God,' and maybe even a surprise performance with the man who first blended hip-hop and country, Nelly (who is headlining the Palomino stage later in the evening).

But outside of the major acts, there are so many brilliant up-and-coming artists on the Horseshoe and HonkyTonk stages, as well as those performing early in the day. Here is our pick of the 9 buzziest acts you should catch this weekend…

Mackenzie Carpenter

Mackenzie, 24, has had one heck of a year. In May last year she got engaged to her partner Cole Neuber and then three days later signed a record deal. Two days later, her debut single was released.

The star first made a name for herself co-writing tracks with Lily Rose and, thanks to TikTok, she finally scored herself time with legendary Nashville songwriter Nicolle Galyon. Her self-titled debut EP dropped earlier in 2023 and is full of classic country hits about cheating exes, hunting, and scorned women.

Get ready to sing along to 'Throw You Back' and 'Huntin' Season' at 12.15pm on the Mane Stage Friday April 28.

Priscilla Block

© Getty Priscilla Block performs onstage

Priscilla also found fame thanks to TikTok when the pandemic hit and her body-positive tracks 'Thick Thighs' and 'PMS' made an impact on a new generation of country music fans.

But it was the smash ballad 'Just About Over You' that really changed things for the 27-year-old, and now she's bringing her own brand of authenticity to the Mane Stage at 4.15pm Friday April 28.

She Returns From War

The brainchild of Hunter Park, a transgender woman who was born and raised outside of Charleston, South Carolina, the band She Returns From War brings a dirtier, grittier, acoustic vibe to the Indio desert.

Hunter — a self-titled "cosmic Americana queen, swamp witch, and so much more" — uses her own unique experiences to write poetic songs and make us confront our own prejudices.

She Returns From War performs on the Horseshoe Stage at 5pm on Friday April 28.

Elle King

© Getty Elle King performs on Friday April 28

Elle has seamlessly blended her love of blues, country and rock into a chart-friendly career that has seen her collaborate with Miranda Lambert on the award winning 'Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)' — and many will be wondering if Miranda may make a surprise appearance at the festival.

If so, Elle's set would be the likely opportunity and one to catch for any self-respecting country fan!

Elle performs on the Mane Stage at 6.15pm on Friday April 28.

Morgan Wade

No one is blending country with rock 'n roll riffs like Morgan Wade is at the moment, The singer-songwriter released her debut album in 2021, and with a hint of Sheryl Crow in her voice and Elle King in her swagger, she has been bravely singing about her mental health struggles, past relationships, and sobriety.

Catch Morgan on the Mane Stage at 5pm on Saturday April 29.

Madeline Edwards

© Getty Madeline Edwards attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards

Fresh off a star turn at the 2023 CMT Awards, singing with Alanis Morisette and Lainey Wilsonn, Madeline will make her Stagecoach debut performing on the Mane Stage.

Fans can expect her to bring her soulful blend of west coast jazz and southern country as she sings tracks from her recent album Crashlanded.

Madeline will perform at 12.50pm on the Mane Stage on Sunday April 30

Luke Grimes

© NBC Luke Grimes' new album will be out soon

Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes will make his Stagecoach debut this year after releasing the first singles of his career, 'Oh Ohio' and 'No Horse To Ride'.

His debut album is expected any day now, so fans can expect to hear new music, and who knows, maybe you'll spot a Yellowstone co-star or two in the crowd.

Luke performs at 2.35pm on Sunday 30 April on the Mane Stage

Lainey Wilson

Lainey has dominated the country music scenes over the last 12 months

What a year it's been for Lainey! CMA 2022 Female Vocalist of the Year, CMA 2022 New Artist of the Year, and ACM’s 2022 New Female Artist of the Year, Lainey is also the highest-ranked female artist at country radio— and she made her acting debut in season five of Yellowstone.

We're not sure how she has the energy for a sun-soaked set at Stagecoach but we know it's going to be a good one — and maybe she'll bring out a surprise guest or two, such as HARDY for their smash hit 'wait in the truck'.

Lainey performs at 5.20pm on the Mane Stage on Sunday April 30.

Tyler Childers

Kentucky-born Tyler offers music fans a modern twist on bluegrass and folk with songs about coal mining, its effects, and the cultural history of his home state.

The Stagecoach line-up planners have placed him on the Palomino stage at the same time as Parker McCollum over on the Mane Stage, but our pick here would be Tyler for a cool Americana break from the foot-stomping sing along country on the other stages.

Tyler performs at 7pm on the Palomino stage on Sunday April 30.

