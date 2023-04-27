Nicole Kidman shares magical glimpse of time filming upcoming Hitchcock-style thriller

The actress is the star of an upcoming Mimi Cave-directed thriller Holland, Michigan

As an in-demand actress and booked-and-busy musician, respectively, Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban have extremely busy and complex schedules to negotiate — but they make it work and enjoy the benefits, too.

The couple usually divide their time between their homes in both Nashville, Tennessee and Sydney, Australia, but they are also accustomed to working, both together and apart, in different locations all over the world.



Such is the case for the Oscar-winning actress now, who is in the middle of filming her latest movie, Holland, Michigan.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share romantic moment on stage

MORE: Nicole Kidman talks 'miracle' daughter in unearthed interview about family life

Nicole took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her time on set, and while she is away from her family, the behind-the-scenes photo is quite magical.

The snapshot, shared on her Instagram Stories, captures her posing alongside some of the movie's cast and crew in a quaint street lined with colorful houses, as non-stop snow falls around them.

MORE: Tom Cruise's net worth compared to famous ex-wives Katie Holmes, Nicole Kidman, and Mimi Rogers is flabbergasting

"Springtime snowfall in Holland, Michigan!" Nicole wrote over the photo, in which she is seen wearing cozy, charcoal gray knit with coordinating jeans and a matching beanie over her signature, strawberry blonde hair.

© Instagram The magical snow surely makes up for the thriller nature of the film

Holland, Michigan is an upcoming thriller coming to Prime Video, also starring Bodies Bodies Bodies actress Rachel Sennott, Gael García Bernal, Succession's Matthew Macfadyen, Lennon Parham, Isaac Krasner, and Jeff Pope.

MORE: Nicole Kidman looks incredible in bedroom selfie - and you should see who she's with

MORE: Nicole Kidman's children: Everything you need to know about the actress' kids with Tom Cruise and Keith Urban

Directed by Mimi Cave, with a screenplay from Andrew Sodroski, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is described as a "Hitchcock-style thriller involving secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town."

© Getty Nicole's last major public appearance was at the Oscars with Keith

Nicole is producing with Per Saari via her company Blossom Films, which has a longstanding relationship with Amazon, and is also producing her upcoming show Expats, based on the 2016 novel The Expatriates by Janice Y. K. Lee.

Per IMDb, the Hitchcockian film's plot reads: "A thriller centered on a woman who suspects her husband is cheating, and enters into an affair of her own, before learning her husband's true, dark secret life."

Read more HELLO! US stories here. Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.